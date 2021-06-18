Home > Bangladesh

Rajshahi hospital logs 12 more COVID deaths in a day

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jun 2021 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 01:39 PM BdST

The coronavirus unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital has reported another 12 deaths from the COVID-19 illness in a daily count.

Six of them tested positive for the coronavirus, while others died with symptoms of COVID. The deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 6 am on Friday, said Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital.

Five of them came from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj and Natore each and three from Naogaon.

The latest count has raised the death toll to 183 in Rajshahi since Jun 1.

The hospital saw a slight drop in coronavirus patients. A total of 41 patients got admitted to the hospital in the 24 hours to 6am Friday, while the figure was 44 the day before.

