Rajshahi hospital logs 12 more COVID deaths in a day
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2021 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 01:39 PM BdST
The coronavirus unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital has reported another 12 deaths from the COVID-19 illness in a daily count.
Six of them tested positive for the coronavirus, while others died with symptoms of COVID. The deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 6 am on Friday, said Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital.
The latest count has raised the death toll to 183 in Rajshahi since Jun 1.
