'Missing' Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa returns home

He returned to his home in Rangpur after the Friday prayer, his brother-in-law Md Zakaria told bdnews24.com

However, he could not provide any details on his whereabouts over the past week.

Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, also confirmed the development.

The three other people, who were accompanying Abu Taw Haa at the time of his disappearance, have also returned to their homes.

"This is all the information we have at the moment. We will provide further details later,” said Hossain.