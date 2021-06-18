'Missing' Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa returns home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2021 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 03:54 PM BdST
Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa Muhammad Adnan has been found a week after he mysteriously disappeared on his way back to Dhaka from Rangpur, his family said.
He returned to his home in Rangpur after the Friday prayer, his brother-in-law Md Zakaria told bdnews24.com
However, he could not provide any details on his whereabouts over the past week.
Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, also confirmed the development.
The three other people, who were accompanying Abu Taw Haa at the time of his disappearance, have also returned to their homes.
"This is all the information we have at the moment. We will provide further details later,” said Hossain.
