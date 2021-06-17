Suspect in 18 cases arrested in Chattogram after ‘gunfight’
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2021 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 12:23 PM BdST
Police say they have arrested a suspect accused in 18 cases after a ‘gunfight’ at a checkpoint in Chattogram.
The suspect, 32-year-old Saiful Islam, aka Burma Saiful, was taken into custody on Thursday morning at the port city’s Bayazid-Bhatiari Link Road.
Police were conducting searches after setting up a checkpoint by the Asian Women’s University gates, Bayazid Bostami Police OC Md Quamruzzaman told bdnews24.com.
“Around 1:45 am police saw Burma Saiful and attempted to arrest him. He opened fire and police retaliated.”
Police arrested Saiful from the scene after he was shot, the OC said. Three police personnel were also wounded in the shootout, he claimed.
Saiful has been accused in at least 18 cases on charges including illegal occupation of land, hill cutting, and drug smuggling.
More details will be made available at a press conference on Thursday, according to a statement from the Chattogram Metropolitan Police.
