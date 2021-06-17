Rajshahi hospital registers 10 new COVID-related deaths

The Rajshahi City Corporation has also extended the ongoing lockdown by a week until Jun 24 in response to the ongoing COVID crisis.

Seven men and three women breathed their last in the 24-hour period to 6 am on Thursday, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani. Three of them had tested positive for the virus, while the rest displayed symptoms.

A total of 171 people at the unit have died this month, 96 of whom tested positive for COVID, said Yazdani. Others suffered from symptoms related to the disease.

As many as 358 people were undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday. Of them, 164 tested positive while others showed various symptoms, including shortness of breath. Their samples have been collected for testing, Yazdani said.

Another 44 patients were admitted to the hospital in he past 24 hours, he said, while 31 people have been discharged from the hospital in the same period.

The positivity rate for tests was 41.5 percent in Rajshahi during that time, Yazdani said.