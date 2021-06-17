Rajshahi hospital registers 10 new COVID-related deaths
Rajshahi Office, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2021 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 01:41 PM BdST
Rajshahi Medical College Hospital has registered 10 new coronavirus-related deaths.
The Rajshahi City Corporation has also extended the ongoing lockdown by a week until Jun 24 in response to the ongoing COVID crisis.
Seven men and three women breathed their last in the 24-hour period to 6 am on Thursday, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani. Three of them had tested positive for the virus, while the rest displayed symptoms.
A total of 171 people at the unit have died this month, 96 of whom tested positive for COVID, said Yazdani. Others suffered from symptoms related to the disease.
As many as 358 people were undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday. Of them, 164 tested positive while others showed various symptoms, including shortness of breath. Their samples have been collected for testing, Yazdani said.
Another 44 patients were admitted to the hospital in he past 24 hours, he said, while 31 people have been discharged from the hospital in the same period.
The positivity rate for tests was 41.5 percent in Rajshahi during that time, Yazdani said.
- Widow serving life term of another woman is released
- 500,000 Sinopharm shots to be administered first: Maleque
- 4 arrested for Tk 25.7m ATM fraud
- Sundarbans is expanding: PM
- MP calls for action against Dhaka Boat Club
- Mother, two children found dead in Sylhet
- Police worked like magic: Pori Moni
- Rajshahi hospital logs nearly 150 COVID deaths in two weeks
- Rajshahi hospital registers 10 new COVID-related deaths
- Suspect in 18 cases arrested in Chattogram after ‘gunfight’
- Bangladesh widow serving life term of another woman is released after three years
- Pori Moni was carried out after walking into Dhaka Boat Club: police
- Mamunul is among 43 accused of embezzling Tk 200m funds of a madrasa
- 500,000 Sinopharm shots to be administered on priority, Zahid Maleque says
Most Read
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs by another month as virus cases flare up
- Pori Moni wants probe to reveal truth at All Community Club in Gulshan
- Bangladesh COVID positivity rate surges past 15% again
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Police arrest four with ties to Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM fraud
- Pori Moni case: MP calls for action against Dhaka Boat Club
- Bangladesh reports 3,956 new virus cases, 60 deaths, highest daily counts in over a month
- Bangladesh gives Tk 650m to Sudan in debt relief
- Falcon Group signs agreement with upay to pay salary