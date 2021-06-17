Jashore hospital's COVID unit exceeds capacity amid surge in cases
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2021 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 03:07 PM BdST
The coronavirus unit in Jashore Sadar Hospital has been stretched beyond capacity amid a sharp uptick in COVID-19 patients in the district.
Moreover, four deaths from the disease were reported in the past 24 hours.
Sheikh Abu Shahin, the district's civil surgeon, said 203 new coronaviruses cases had been detected in Jashore between Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Sample tests returned a positivity rate of 42 percent during that time.
Meanwhile, 91 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Jashore Sadar Hospital's coronavirus unit, well above its capacity of 60 beds.
The district's health authorities have moved to open a new 24-bed ward and bring medical operations under private management to deal with the influx of patients.
Among the fatalities, two died at Jashore Sadar Hospital while the others breathed their last at the Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex.
Bangladesh is currently grappling with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Wednesday, the government reported 3,956 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, the highest single-day tallies in over a month.
The country's border districts have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic's second wave, with hospitals in Khulna, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Kushtia reeling from the surge in cases.
