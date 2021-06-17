India’s H-Energy signs deal to supply LNG to Bangladesh: report
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2021 03:29 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 03:29 PM BdST
India’s H-Energy, a unit of Hiranandani Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Petrobangla for a long-term supply of re-gasified LNG to Bangladesh through a cross-border natural gas pipeline, the company said in a statement.
H-Energy was authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the regulatory body in India, to build its own and operate Kanai Chatta-Shrirampur natural gas pipeline connecting the company’s LNG terminal in West Bengal passing through various regions of the state and further connecting to the Bangladesh border.
That will open the path for the crossborder supply of re-gasified LNG into Bangladesh, Indian news publisher Mint reports.
H-Energy is the only company to have received authorisation from PNGRB to lay a pipeline to the Bangladesh border, the company said.
“This is a key milestone in the future of Indo Bangladesh energy cooperation. Our objective is to deliver environmentally friendly, safe, and economical energy to the state of West Bengal and to Western Bangladesh,” H-Energy CEO Darshan Hiranandani said.
H-Energy’s wholly-owned subsidiary HE Marketing Private Ltd will be responsible for sourcing LNG and for supplying it to Petrobangla, according to the Mint report.
Petrobangla will supply re-gasified LNG to gas-based power producers and other gas consumers in Bangladesh.
