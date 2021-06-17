Bangladesh to provide houses for another 53,000 homeless families
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2021 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 05:29 PM BdST
The government will provide houses for 53,000 more families as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Mujib Year gift.
Hasina will hand houses along with 200 acres of land to those people free of cost in the second phase of the project on Sunday via video conferencing, her Principal Secretary Ahmed Kaykaus said on Thursday.
Kaykaus also mentioned a plan to give houses to another 100,000 homeless and landless families by December.
About 70,000 landless and homeless families across the country got their houses along with pieces of land under the project in January.
Kaykaus said that such a move to provide sustainable residences to such a huge number of people was “unprecedented”.
Bangladesh also aims to train the marginalised people for jobs.
“If any complaints of irregularities are raised about building these houses, we will look into the allegations and take steps. We are not going to tolerate any act of such kind.”
Kaykaus highlighted the government’s project in Cox’s Bazar’s Khurushkul as the world’s largest shelter for climate-displaced people. In the initial stages of the ‘Ashrayan’ project, Hasina presented 600 families with 19 housings.
In the second phase of the project, another 119 buildings were constructed for 3,809 climate displaced people. Under the Ashrayan project, over 320,000 homeless and landless families were given houses from 1997 to 2020.
Following Hasina’s announcement that no one will remain homeless in the Mujib Year, the government made lists of over 885,000 homeless families and took the steps to “change their lives”.
- COVID: 10 more die at Rajshahi hospital
- Suspect in 18 cases arrested in Chattogram after ‘gunfight’
- Widow serving life term of another woman is released
- 500,000 Sinopharm shots to be administered first: Maleque
- 4 arrested for Tk 25.7m ATM fraud
- Sundarbans is expanding: PM
- MP calls for action against Dhaka Boat Club
- Mother, two children found dead in Sylhet
- Nasir Mahmood has ties to a club that accused actress Pori Moni of vandalism
- India’s H-Energy signs deal to supply LNG to Bangladesh: report
- Jashore hospital's COVID unit exceeds capacity amid surge in cases
- Rajshahi hospital registers 10 new COVID-related deaths
- Suspect in 18 cases arrested in Chattogram after ‘gunfight’
- Bangladesh widow serving life term of another woman is released after three years
Most Read
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Pori Moni wants probe to reveal truth at All Community Club in Gulshan
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs by another month as virus cases flare up
- Bangladesh COVID positivity rate surges past 15% again
- Bangladesh parliament lurches into debate over clubs, alcohol and gambling
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Bangladesh gives Tk 650m to Sudan in debt relief
- Pori Moni is accused of vandalism at All Community Club in Gulshan
- Police arrest four with ties to Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM fraud
- HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 national security police