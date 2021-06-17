Bangladesh to provide houses for another 53,000 homeless families

Hasina will hand houses along with 200 acres of land to those people free of cost in the second phase of the project on Sunday via video conferencing, her Principal Secretary Ahmed Kaykaus said on Thursday.

Kaykaus also mentioned a plan to give houses to another 100,000 homeless and landless families by December.

About 70,000 landless and homeless families across the country got their houses along with pieces of land under the project in January.

Kaykaus said that such a move to provide sustainable residences to such a huge number of people was “unprecedented”.

Bangladesh also aims to train the marginalised people for jobs.

“If any complaints of irregularities are raised about building these houses, we will look into the allegations and take steps. We are not going to tolerate any act of such kind.”

Kaykaus highlighted the government’s project in Cox’s Bazar’s Khurushkul as the world’s largest shelter for climate-displaced people. In the initial stages of the ‘Ashrayan’ project, Hasina presented 600 families with 19 housings.

In the second phase of the project, another 119 buildings were constructed for 3,809 climate displaced people. Under the Ashrayan project, over 320,000 homeless and landless families were given houses from 1997 to 2020.

Following Hasina’s announcement that no one will remain homeless in the Mujib Year, the government made lists of over 885,000 homeless families and took the steps to “change their lives”.