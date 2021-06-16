Pori Moni case: MP calls for action against Dhaka Boat Club

The Chapainawabganj-3 MP raised the issue in parliament on Wednesday during the discussion of ‘The Child Daycare Bill-2021’.

“There was an incident two days ago,” said Harun. “Action must be taken against the boat club. It is being discussed on social media. It has been said that the club illegally occupies land on the banks of the Turag.”

Actress Pori Moni has claimed that the boat club was the scene of her assault and attempted rape and murder by real estate businessman Nasir U Mahmood. Detective police have arrested Nasir and alleged accomplice Tuhin Siddiqui Omi over the case.

Both are members of the club, but have been suspended since the incident was reported. The president of the boat club is Benazir Ahmed, the chief of police.

Since the incident it has been alleged that the boat club encroaches on the Turag.

“The number of working women has increased,” MP Harun said. “But how safe are they on their way to work? Incidents of rape have occurred on the streets. The government must make a strong statement against this. People say that it isn’t right for a woman to go to a club. What about men? Women are bashed for drinking alcohol. Why not men? It is a sin for both.”

The Chapainawabganj-3 MP also brought up the case of Mosarat Jahan Munia, who was found dead in a flat in Dhaka.

“Who was responsible? People at the top of the social ladder are involved in these incidents. They must be brought to justice before the law with a firm hand.”

The body of college student Munia was found in a Gulshan flat on Apr 19. Munia’s sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed a case with Gulshan Police, accusing Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of inciting her suicide.

“We are sending women abroad,” Harun said, referring to the situation of female migrant workers. “And horrible things are happening. Islam says a woman should not go outside without a Mahram. But we send them off alone. This must stop. They are facing difficulties abroad and our embassies are no help.”