Mamunul is among 43 accused of embezzling Tk 200m funds of a madrasa
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2021 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 07:02 PM BdST
A madrasa in Dhaka’s Bhatara has started a case accusing former Hifazat-e Islam joint secretary general Mamunul Haque and 42 others of embezzling Tk 200 million.
They embezzled the funds by showing higher costs of food for the teachers and students, and construction materials, says Maulana Abdur Razzaque Quasemi in the case on behalf of Al Madrasatu Mueenul Islam.
The charges also include extortion and trespassing.
After recording the plaintiff’s statement, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to look into the case, said Md Muhit, a court clerk.
The accused colluded with each other to embezzle the funds at different times before the death of the institution’s founder Mufti Ataur Rahman, according to the charges.
During clashes between the two factions of Tabligh Jamaat on Oct 9 last year, the accused looted cash, receipts and other valuable documents, the plaintiff said in the case.
They led around 250 Hifazat workers, and teachers and students of madrasas to carry out the attack, misleading them by saying that the properties of the followers of Saad Kandhalvi, a member of Tabligh’s Delhi-based Supreme Council member, belonged to the public, according to the case dossier.
They also attacked guests and snatched their mobile phones and cash during a meeting of teachers and parents at the madrasa on Oct 13, 2020, the plaintiff said.
Mamunul, who came under the spotlight for violent Hifazat protests against statues or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, was arrested at Jamia Rahmania Arabiya Madrasa in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Apr 18. He is accused in around a dozen cases in parts of Bagnladesh.
