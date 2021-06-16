Ex-Hifazat leader arrested in Chattogram for suspected militant links
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2021 02:52 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 02:52 AM BdST
The police have arrested a former leader of Hifazat-e Islam in Chattogram for his alleged links to banned militant group Ansar Al Islam.
Shamimur Rahman, 40, works as a teacher of a Qawmi madrasa and the khatib of a mosque.
The police’s Counterterrorism Unit arrested him at Firoz Shah on Tuesday following information given by Shakhawat Hossain Lalu, a suspected IT expert working for Ansar Al Islam who was arrested on Friday.
Members of Ansar Al Islam held meetings at Shamim’s home a number of times, the police said.
Shakhawat returned three months ago from Indonesia, where he was involved with Jihadist activities after fighting and taking training in Syria, according to the police.
