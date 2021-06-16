Ex-Hifazat leader arrested in Chattogram for suspected militant links

Shamimur Rahman, 40, works as a teacher of a Qawmi madrasa and the khatib of a mosque.

The police’s Counterterrorism Unit arrested him at Firoz Shah on Tuesday following information given by Shakhawat Hossain Lalu, a suspected IT expert working for Ansar Al Islam who was arrested on Friday.

“We are checking the information given by Shakhwat about Shamim,” said Hasan Md Shawkat Ali, a deputy commissioner at the Counterterrorism Unit.

Members of Ansar Al Islam held meetings at Shamim’s home a number of times, the police said.

Shakhawat returned three months ago from Indonesia, where he was involved with Jihadist activities after fighting and taking training in Syria, according to the police.