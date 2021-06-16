Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs by another month as virus cases flare up
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2021 05:40 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 05:56 PM BdST
Bangladesh has decided to extend its pandemic restrictions by another month to Jul 15 in the wake of a spike in cases and deaths, but offices will be allowed to open if they follow health protocols.
A notice issued from the Cabinet Division on Wednesday stated that restrictions will remain in place for another month in consideration of ‘the current state of the pandemic’.
But government, semi-public, non-government and private offices, banks and private financial institutions will be allowed to open if they do so in accordance with regulations.
On Apr 14, the government imposed its ‘strictest lockdown’, imposing restrictions on all travel outside the home except in case of emergency.
All public and private offices, except those that provided emergency services, were closed under those restrictions.
The latest decision from the government will allow offices to reopen, but has kept all other restrictions in place.
