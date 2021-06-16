After record COVID cases in a day, Jashore widens restrictions
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2021 03:53 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 03:53 AM BdST
The authorities in Jashore have extended stricter restrictions by a week and widened the areas under the movement curbs after seeing its highest coronavirus cases in a day.
Besides Sadar and Naopara municipalities, Jhikorgachha and Benapole municipalities will now be put under the restrictions along with Chanchra, Uposhohor, Arabpur and Sharsha unions.
The weeklong restrictions, which were scheduled to end on Wednesday midnight, have been extended to Jun 23.
The District Corona Prevention Committee took the decisions in a meeting on Tuesday, said Additional District Magistrate Kazi Md Sayemuzzaman.
Buses and other passenger transports are prohibited from operating in the district during the period of restrictions.
People in Sadar and Naopara municipalities have shown little or no interest in following the strict rules imposed to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections.
“We’ve taken steps to ensure the rules are followed. Tougher rules will be imposed if necessary,” said Sayemuzzaman.
Dr Rehnewaz, medical officer at the office of the district’s civil surgeon, said 249 coronavirus cases were detected in the daily count on Tuesday after testing samples from 528 patients.
This yielded a 47 percent positivity rate.
Three people died in the same period from COVID-19, or with symptoms at Jashore Genera Hospital’s coronavirus unit, said the hospital’s Supervisor Md Akhtaruzzaman.
In the past one week, the COVID death toll in the hospital was 15.
