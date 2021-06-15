Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2021 03:11 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 03:11 AM BdST
After the arrests of main suspects Nasir Mahmood and Tuhin Siddiqui Omi on charges of trying to rape and murder her, Pori Moni says she feels reassured and will continue the fight for justice.
The police arrested Nasir and Omi along with three women at a home in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday afternoon following the filing of a case by the Dhallywood actor at Savar Police Station against six people.
Film actress Pori Moni breaks down as she describes an alleged incident of attempted rape and murder at a media briefing at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday, Jun 13, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“The things (case and arrests) happened so fast! I didn’t expect it,” she said, thanking all who supported her.
At a media briefing on Sunday night, Pori Moni alleged she did not get help from the police when she had gone to file a complaint at Banani Police Station after the incident at Dhaka Boat Club on Jun 8.
Businessman and Dhaka Boat Club member Nasir U Mahmood (jeans pants and sky blue shirt) at the police’s Detective Branch office in Dhaka after his arrest along with four others at Uttara on Monday, Jun 14, 2021 in a case filed by film actress Pori Moni on charges of attempted rape and murder.
Pori Moni also alleged many of those who came to know about the incident tried to “sweep it under the rug”.
“I realised in the past four days how hard this fight is. I wish to continue this fight until I get justice. Now I feel reassured and want to finish the fight.”
She said she now has confidence. “Everyone is by my side. I don’t have a reason to be afraid.”
- Who is Nasir Mahmood?
- Boat club expels Nasir
- Nasir denies trying to rape, murder Pori Moni
- Nasir Mahmood arrested in attempted rape case
- Impose lockdowns, don’t take risk: PM
- 12 more die at Rajshahi hospital
- Pori Moni files case against businessman Nasir Mahmood
- DU teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Boat club expels Nasir Mahmood after Pori Moni attempted rape case
- Bangladesh to look into proposal to bar female officials from guard of honour
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood denies trying to rape, murder actress Pori Moni
- Impose local lockdowns without risking COVID spread: Hasina
- Gas supply returning to normal after a day of slowdown
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood arrested in attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni
- Dhallywood actress Pori Moni accuses a businessman of attempted rape, murder
- Pori Moni sues businessman Nasir Mahmood, 5 others in attempted rape case
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood denies trying to rape, murder actress Pori Moni
- COVID: Bangladesh reports 54 new deaths, 3,050 cases in a day as pandemic worsens
- Bangladesh weighs alternatives to SSC, HSC exams in 2021
- Brazil open Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela
- Impose local lockdowns without risking COVID spread: Hasina