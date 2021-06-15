Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman

The police arrested Nasir and Omi along with three women at a home in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday afternoon following the filing of a case by the Dhallywood actor at Savar Police Station against six people.

Film actress Pori Moni breaks down as she describes an alleged incident of attempted rape and murder at a media briefing at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday, Jun 13, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

“I’m very happy today. I’m at peace,” the actress told the media at her home in Gulshan at 8pm.

“The things (case and arrests) happened so fast! I didn’t expect it,” she said, thanking all who supported her.

At a media briefing on Sunday night, Pori Moni alleged she did not get help from the police when she had gone to file a complaint at Banani Police Station after the incident at Dhaka Boat Club on Jun 8.

Businessman and Dhaka Boat Club member Nasir U Mahmood (jeans pants and sky blue shirt) at the police’s Detective Branch office in Dhaka after his arrest along with four others at Uttara on Monday, Jun 14, 2021 in a case filed by film actress Pori Moni on charges of attempted rape and murder.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, who is also the president of the club, said on Monday night they expelled Nasir and Omi.

Pori Moni also alleged many of those who came to know about the incident tried to “sweep it under the rug”.

“I realised in the past four days how hard this fight is. I wish to continue this fight until I get justice. Now I feel reassured and want to finish the fight.”

She said she now has confidence. “Everyone is by my side. I don’t have a reason to be afraid.”