Police ‘worked like magic’ to arrest attempted rape suspects, Pori Moni says

“The police behaved friendly. They, and Harun sir (Detective Branch Joint Commissioner Harunor Rashid) did everything like magic. I never thought the police will help me so fast,” she said after talking to DB officials at their Minto Road office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“They (suspects) were arrested within hours (from filing the case). I believe I will get justice. I have trust in the police.”

When she raised the allegations against businessmen Nasir Mahmood, a presidium member of the Jatiya Party, of attacking her at Dhaka Boat Club on Jun 8, Pori Moni also alleged non-cooperation by the police.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed is the president of the club that expelled Nasir and another member, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi, after their arrest along with three other women in Uttara on Monday in a case started by the actress against six people.

Pori Moni said officials at Banani Police Statin refused to record her complaint on that night, an allegation the police have denied.

After she took to the Facebook and spoke at a media briefing, the police moved quickly to record the case and arrest the suspects.

Now she has showered the police with praise.

“I didn’t speak against the law-enforcing agencies. Everyone helped me much. Now please let me lead a normal life.”

“All these (delay in recording case) happened because I could not send my message to the IGP. He was my only hope,” Pori Moni said.

Besides Harunor, she also talked to DB Additional Commissioner Hafiz Akter and Deputy Commissioner Moshiur Rahman at the DB office.

“I was so shocked! Now I am touched to see how much everyone loves me. I can stand up now,” Pori Moni said.

Film director Chayanika Chowdhury and Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimmy, identified with a single name, accompanied the actress at the DB office.

In the case against Nasir, Pori Moni accused him of forcing her to drink liquor before assaulting and trying to rape her at the club in Birulia near Uttara.

Nasir, however, denied the allegations during his arrest. He said Pori Moni and the people accompanying her assaulted him when he tried to stop them from taking liquor at the club’s bar.

“Is it believable that I went to drink or rob? Do you think so?” Pori Moni asked reporters when one of them pointed to Nasir’s denial of the charges.

She expressed frustration over the Film Artists Association General Secretary Zayed Khan’s “non-cooperation” in contacting Benazir.

DB Joint Commissioner Harunor said Pori Moni came to thank them.

“We will bring to justice all those involved with the incident.”

The police were granted seven days to grill the five arrestees in custody.