Police get 7 days to interrogate Nasir, Omi over attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni

Police also received a three-day remand to question Lipi Akhtar, Shumi Akhtar and Nazma Amin Snigdha, who were arrested alongside Mahmood and Omi and stand accused in a narcotics case filed with the Airport Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nevana Khair Jessie heard the remand petition from the detective police on Tuesday.

In addition to specifying the length of the remand, the magistrate’s decision also stated that the questioning should follow the instructions of the High Court and that female police personnel must be present during the interrogation of the women.

Pori Moni accused Nasir of attempting to rape her at the Dhaka Boat Club on Jun 8. She filed a case over the incident with Savar Police, where she also claimed that Omi lured her to the boat club as part of a planned scheme.

Nasir has denied the allegation. He says he was at the club and stopped Pori Moni from ‘forcibly taking some expensive alcohol’ after which the actress ‘attacked’ him. He said she was thrown out of the club by security guards.

Nasir and Omi were arrested from a home in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday. The three women were with them at the time and were taken into custody when police seized yaba and other drugs from the premises.

A narcotics case against the five detainees was filed with the Airport Police Station afterwards.