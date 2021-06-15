Plant more trees to create a greener Bangladesh: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2021 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 04:35 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the ruling Awami League and its affiliate organisations to plant more trees in order to protect the environment and drive the nation towards sustainable development.
The Awami League chief urged party leaders and activists to plant at least three trees while flagging off the Tree Plantation Programme organised by Bangladesh Krishak League on Tuesday.
“We want to create a Bangladesh that embodies the spirit of the Liberation War and the ideology of the Father of the Nation. We want our green Bangladesh to become greener and to move towards economic development while preserving the environment,” she said.
The Tree Plantation Programme aims to achieve development with an emphasis on green initiatives, she said.
Bangladesh’s forested areas increased to 22 percent of the total landscape recently from only 7 percent in 1996.
Every year, the Awami League and its affiliate organisations take part in a tree plantation programme organised by Bangladesh Krishak League.
“I urge the leaders, activists, and supporters of Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliates, including Krishak League, Jubo League, Swechhasebak League, Chhatra League, Mohila Awami League, Jubo Mohila League and Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad to plant at least three trees each, if they believe in the ideology of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” the prime minister said.
"A tree will bring economic benefit to its owner, save the environment and also provide nutrition through its fruits."
