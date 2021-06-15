Hifazat leader Azharul Islam arrested over 2013 violence in Dhaka

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police made the arrest at Jatrabari early on Tuesday, said AKM Hafiz Aktar, additional commissioner of the DMP.

“In addition to mayhem in Dhaka’s Shapla Chattar in 2013, he has been arrested in a case over violence committed by the radical group nationwide.”

Hifazat-e Islam announced a new 151-member committee with Junaid Babunagari as its chief following the death of Shah Ahmed Shafi. Babunagari dissolved the committee six months later in the face of criticism.

The radical group announced a new committee for its Dhaka city unit as well, with Junaid Al Habib and Md Mamunul Haque as the organisation’s president and general secretary respectively. Both of them are currently in prison after being arrested in cases over Hifazat violence.

Azharul was named as the group's organising secretary at the committee.

At least 50 Hifazat leaders have been arrested in dozens of cases over violence, police said.