Hasina says government retraining, modernising Special Security Force
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2021 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 08:52 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has promised to create more training opportunities for members of the Special Security Forces or SSF in keeping with technological development of the era.
While speaking on the 35th founding anniversary of the SSF through videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban on Tuesday, Hasina highlighted how criminals and terrorists, too, are taking advantage of modern technology.
“So the way development in science and technology opens up doors of opportunity for us, so does it generate risks as well - that is the reality,” she said.
Praising the skills of SSF members, Hasina said, “Not just for the prime minister, president or their families of our country, foreign visitors also arrive here and it is a difficult task to provide them with security.
“But I thank and congratulate them as whoever visited has lauded the skills and sincerity of the SSF members and were amazed by the splendid security they provided.”
SSF Director General Maj Gen Md Mojibur Rahman handed over a cheque of Tk 20 million to Hasina for 100 homeless people in celebration of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.
She also inaugurated an e-book - “Mujib-Bangalee-Bangladesh”, edited by Maj Gen Mojibur, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the SSF.
