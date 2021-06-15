Hasina says government retraining, modernising Special Security Force

While speaking on the 35th founding anniversary of the SSF through videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban on Tuesday, Hasina highlighted how criminals and terrorists, too, are taking advantage of modern technology.

“So the way development in science and technology opens up doors of opportunity for us, so does it generate risks as well - that is the reality,” she said.

“Keeping that in view, our efforts have always been to train up and capacitate this special force in keeping with modern times,” she said, adding that training abroad will help SSF members improve their skills further.

Praising the skills of SSF members, Hasina said, “Not just for the prime minister, president or their families of our country, foreign visitors also arrive here and it is a difficult task to provide them with security.

“But I thank and congratulate them as whoever visited has lauded the skills and sincerity of the SSF members and were amazed by the splendid security they provided.”

Hasina also expressed gratitude to the force for implementing the security measures during the Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebrations.

SSF Director General Maj Gen Md Mojibur Rahman handed over a cheque of Tk 20 million to Hasina for 100 homeless people in celebration of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.

She also inaugurated an e-book - “Mujib-Bangalee-Bangladesh”, edited by Maj Gen Mojibur, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the SSF.