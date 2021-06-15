Detective police summon Pori Moni for questioning over attempted rape claims
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2021 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 03:57 PM BdST
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch has called actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, to its offices to question her over a case of attempted rape and murder against a businessman and five others.
DB police had earlier arrested real estate businessman Nasir U Mahmood, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and three women from Uttara in connection with the case filed by the actress with Savar Police.
Law enforcers also seized yaba and other drugs during the raid which led to the arrests in the capital's Uttara-1.
Police then started a case against the five detainees under the Narcotics Control Act.
The investigating officers asked Pori Moni to come so they could ask her some questions, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of police from the Gulshan Division.
Nasir, Omi and the three other detainees have been taken to court, he added.
Nasir, 50, is a former president of the Uttara Club and a member of the executive committee of the Dhaka Boat Club, the site of alleged assaults.
Pori Moni claims he attempted to rape her at the boating club on the night of Jun 8.
In a written complaint to the police, Pori Moni alleged that the assault at the boat club was planned. She also said that she had been threatened since the incident in many ways.
Apart from Nasir and costume designer Omi, 40, four other unnamed individuals were accused in the case.
- UN shared Rohingya data without informed consent: HRW
- Hifazat leader Azharul Islam arrested over 2013 violence in Dhaka
- Parliament passes bill on Hajj irregularities to be tried in Bangladesh
- UK aid cuts to BRAC a ‘gut punch’: Asif Saleh
- College student dies after his head smashed between racing buses in Dhaka
- Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood arrested in attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood denies trying to rape, murder actress Pori Moni
- Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman
- Pori Moni sues businessman Nasir Mahmood, 5 others in attempted rape case
- COVID: Bangladesh reports 54 new deaths, 3,050 cases in a day as pandemic worsens
- Impose local lockdowns without risking COVID spread: Hasina
- Boat club expels Nasir Mahmood after Pori Moni attempted rape case
- Dhallywood actress Pori Moni accuses a businessman of attempted rape, murder