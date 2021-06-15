College student dies after his head smashed between racing buses in Dhaka

The accident occurred when the victim, 19-year old Mehedi Hasan put his head out of the window of one of the buses near Old Padma Cinema Hall on Monday evening, the police said.

Mehedi, a class 12 student of a college in the capital, lived with his family in Rampura.

Mohammad Golam Azam, a sub-inspector at Hatirjheel Police Station, said they seized the buses belonging to Akash Paribahan and Turag Paribahan.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital mortuary.