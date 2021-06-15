Home > Bangladesh

College student dies after his head smashed between racing buses in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2021 03:39 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 03:39 AM BdST

A teenaged college student has died after his head was smashed during a collision between two buses that were racing for passengers in Dhaka’s Malibagh.

The accident occurred when the victim, 19-year old Mehedi Hasan put his head out of the window of one of the buses near Old Padma Cinema Hall on Monday evening, the police said.

Mehedi, a class 12 student of a college in the capital, lived with his family in Rampura.

Mohammad Golam Azam, a sub-inspector at Hatirjheel Police Station, said they seized the buses belonging to Akash Paribahan and Turag Paribahan.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital mortuary.

