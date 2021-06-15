Bangladesh approves emergency use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2021 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 08:55 PM BdST
The Directorate General of Drug Administration has authorised the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in the country.
The approval of emergency usage of a sixth COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh was announced in a media statement signed by the DGDA’s Director General Mahbubur Rahman on Tuesday.
