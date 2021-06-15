Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh approves emergency use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2021 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 08:55 PM BdST

The Directorate General of Drug Administration has authorised the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in the country.

The approval of emergency usage of a sixth COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh was announced in a media statement signed by the DGDA’s Director General Mahbubur Rahman on Tuesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories