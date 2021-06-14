Rajshahi hospital logs 12 new virus-related deaths
Rajshahi Office, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2021 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2021 02:58 PM BdST
Another 12 people have died at the coronavirus unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, 10 of whom had tested positive for the coronavirus.
They breathed their last in the 24-hour period to 6 am on Monday, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani.
Seven of the dead were men and five were women, he said. A total of 137 people have died of the disease over the last 13 days. Eighty of them died after testing positive for the virus, while the rest displayed symptoms of the disease.
Shamim Yazdani said 44 people have been admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours while 26 people have recovered and left the hospital.
"A new hospital ward with oxygen facilities is being prepared due to the high number of patients. It will be ready by today. We may be able to treat patients there from Tuesday.”
Only those who need oxygen are being admitted, said Yazdani. “Others are being treated at home with the help of prescriptions. The hospital will run out of space if everyone is admitted here.”
A lockdown is currently underway in Rajshahi city, he said. “We hope the situation will improve once the effects of the lockdown become apparent.”
POSITIVITY RATE DIPS
The infection rate has fallen on the fourth day of the ongoing lockdown in Rajshahi. The positivity rate fell down to 41.18 percent on Sunday from 53.67 percent on Saturday.
Yazdani said a total of 652 people from four districts were tested at two labs in Rajshahi on Saturday. Of them, 243 tested positive for the virus.
- DU teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- 600,000 Sinopharm doses arrive in Dhaka
- Panel: bar female officers from FF guard of honour
- Govt mulls SSC, HSC alternatives
- Policeman held over killing of ‘wife and stepson’
- 5 held over cybercrimes, illicit digital currency
- Rajshahi reports 13 new COVID-related deaths
- Beta variant found in 80% severe cases at Ctg hospital
- Rajshahi hospital logs 12 new virus-related deaths
- Pori Moni sues businessman Nasir Mahmood, 5 others in attempted rape case
- Five named again in digital security case against Kishore, Didarul
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- 600,000 Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
- Bangladesh panel wants female officials barred from guard of honour for dead war veterans
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Dhallywood actress Pori Moni accuses a businessman of attempted rape, murder
- Pori Moni sues businessman Nasir Mahmood, 5 others in attempted rape case
- Bangladesh panel wants female officials barred from guard of honour for dead war veterans
- Bangladesh reports 47 new COVID deaths, the highest daily count in over 4 weeks
- Bangladesh weighs alternatives to SSC, HSC exams in 2021
- Bangladesh arrests five with ties to cybercrimes, illicit digital currency
- Kushtia policeman held over killing of three, including ‘wife and stepson’
- Brazil open Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela
- In China’s latest outbreak, doctors say the infected get sicker, faster