Rajshahi hospital logs 12 new virus-related deaths 

They breathed their last in the 24-hour period to 6 am on Monday, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani.

Seven of the dead were men and five were women, he said. A total of 137 people have died of the disease over the last 13 days. Eighty of them died after testing positive for the virus, while the rest displayed symptoms of the disease.

Shamim Yazdani said 44 people have been admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours while 26 people have recovered and left the hospital.

"A new hospital ward with oxygen facilities is being prepared due to the high number of patients. It will be ready by today. We may be able to treat patients there from Tuesday.”

Only those who need oxygen are being admitted, said Yazdani. “Others are being treated at home with the help of prescriptions. The hospital will run out of space if everyone is admitted here.”

A lockdown is currently underway in Rajshahi city, he said. “We hope the situation will improve once the effects of the lockdown become apparent.”

POSITIVITY RATE DIPS

The infection rate has fallen on the fourth day of the ongoing lockdown in Rajshahi. The positivity rate fell down to 41.18 percent on Sunday from 53.67 percent on Saturday.

Yazdani said a total of 652 people from four districts were tested at two labs in Rajshahi on Saturday. Of them, 243 tested positive for the virus.