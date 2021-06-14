Gas supply returning to normal after a day of slowdown

The condition is improving since a ship loaded with liquefied natural gas or LNG reached the terminal on Monday, said Ali Mohd Al-Mamun, a director of operations and mines at Petrobangla.

“Ships loaded with LNG were not able to reach the terminal due to inclement weather. LNG offloading was also suspended and we had to reduce the gas supply,” he said.

Tazul Islam Majumder, a director of Gas Transmission Company Ltd, said: “We used to draw 800 to 850 million cubic feet LNG a day but we’ve been geting 400 million cubic feet since Sunday.”

“They’ve told us that it may remain that way until Tuesday.

According to reports from different places, the gas pressure was low from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. Titas gas stated that the pressure might be low from Sunday to Tuesday.

“LNG offloading resumed after the ship reached the terminal this afternoon. We’ve already increased the supply by 200 million cubic feet to 600 million cubic feet. We are hoping that the supplies will return to normal by today,” Petrobangla Director Al-Mamun said.

Excelerate Energy and Summit have two floating LNG terminals in Cox’s Bazar’s Moheshkhali. Each terminal is capable of re-gasifying 500 cubic metres of LNG a day.

The total supply of gas in the country on Sunday was 1,200 million cubic feet against the required 2,252 million cubic feet, according to Petrobangla accounts.