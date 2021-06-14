Businessman Nasir Mahmood arrested in attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni

Nasir, 50, is a former president of the Uttara Club and a member of the executive committee of the Dhaka Boat Club, the site of alleged assaults.

Pori Moni claims he attempted to rape her at the boating club on the night of Jun 8.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the arrest.

A team of Dhaka district police went to Nasir’s home to arrest him, with support from a team from the Uttara Division, said DMP Uttara Division Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the case filed by Pori Moni, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They were detained in Uttara Sector-1 and drugs were also seized in the raid, a spokesperson for the DMP said.

Pori Moni filed a case over the incident at the Savar Police Station on Monday morning against six suspects, including Nasir.

In a written complaint to the police, Pori Moni alleged that the assault at the boat club was planned. She also said that she had been threatened since the incident in many ways. Nasir, costume designer Omi, 40, and four unnamed individuals were accused in the case.

In her statement, the actress said that she, costume designer Jimmy, 30, Omi, and her young relative Bonny, 20, left for the Uttara area in two separate cars around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night.

Along the way, Omi said he had to stop in at the Dhaka Boat Club in the Beribadh area for two minutes to complete a small errand. They arrived at the boating club around 12:15 am. The club was closed at the time. Omi then made a call and a security guard opened the doors.

Bonny then left the car to use a bathroom at the boat club. “After she left the bathroom, Nasir U Mahmood asked us to enter the bar and have some coffee with him,” Pori Moni said.

They tried to turn him down, but he and Omi then pressed her to drink alcohol. When she refused, Nasir forced the bottle into her mouth, damaging her lips and teeth, and compelled her to drink. He hurled insults at her, groped her body and attempted to rape her. He also broke glasses and alcohol bottles and threw the shards at her.

When costume designer Jimmy tried to stop the assault, he was beaten as well. Pori Moni attempted to call the emergency number 999 from her mobile phone and it was snatched.

Eventually, with the help of her companions, Pori Moni managed to escape in a near-unconscious state around 3 am.