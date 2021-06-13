Kushtia policeman held over killing of three, including ‘wife and stepson’
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2021 05:07 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2021 05:07 PM BdST
A policeman has been accused of publicly shooting and killing three people, including his “wife and stepson”, in Kushtia.
The shooting took place at a market at the Customs intersection of the city’s MA Rahim Road (PTI Road) around 11 am on Sunday.
The man with the gun realised his predicament and threw down his weapon, after which locals took him into custody and informed police.
The three wounded people were brought to Kushtia General Hospital around 11 am, where doctors declared them dead, said hospital resident Dr Tapash Kumar Sarkar.
“During the interrogation, Shoumen said the deceased Asma was his wife and Robin her son from her previous relationship. Our initial understanding is that Asma had an affair with bKash worker Shakil or that there was some trouble with financial transactions. We are investigating all aspects of the situation.”
- Rajshahi reports 13 new COVID-related deaths
- Beta variant found in 80% severe cases at Ctg hospital
- 5 'human traffickers' arrested
- Syria returnee arrested
- President, PM greet Queen Elizabeth on 95th birthday
- Daily tally: 1,637 new virus cases, 39 deaths
- Met Office asks ports to hoist signal No. 3
- School shutdown extended to Jun 30
- Rajshahi hospital reports 13 new COVID-related deaths in a day
- Study finds Beta variant in 80% severe COVID cases at Ctg hospital in April, May
- Five arrested, 16 rescued in crackdown on Dhaka human trafficking
- Bangladeshi returnee from Syria was involved with terrorism in Indonesia: police
- President Hamid, PM Hasina greet Queen Elizabeth II on 95th birthday
- Bangladesh reports 1,637 new COVID cases, 39 deaths in a day
Most Read
- Denmark's Eriksen rushed to hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match
- Minister Mannan makes a U-turn, says bureaucracy is hindering development
- Rohingya woman, 2 children drown while crossing Naf River into Bangladesh
- After Shakib apology and punishment, BCB digs deep into his DPL outburst
- G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- Study finds Beta variant in 80% severe COVID cases at Ctg hospital in April, May
- How did the sex trafficking of 1,000 Dhaka girls go unnoticed?
- Bangladeshi returnee from Syria was involved with terrorism in Indonesia: police
- Shakib slapped with 3-match suspension in DPL for behavioural misconduct