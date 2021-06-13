Bangladesh weighs alternatives to SSC, HSC exams in 2021

The education authorities are currently thinking about holding exams on a brief syllabus, Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday.

“We are trying to organise exams on a shorter syllabus for 2021 SSC and HSC examinees. But we are also thinking about other alternatives in case that is not possible either,” she said.

“The students should continue their usual studies at home. The support they need for online education or their assignments is being provided where necessary. Still, they need to keep up their lessons at home as much as possible,” she said and mentioned the students have little to worry about.

Education Minister Dipu Moni speaks at a commemoration of former law minister, MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru at the National Press Club on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

She urged students to focus on keeping themselves healthy, both physically and mentally, while staying on track with their studies.

“You have nothing to fear. It remains to be seen whether or not you'll have to sit for the exams. But keep yourselves involved with your curriculum as much as possible and stay healthy. We want our children to stay healthy.”

Dipu Moni believes missing the exams for a year will not cause 'irreparable damage'.

She also called on those seeking admission into universities to stay relaxed.

“We are also thinking about what can be done about university admission."