Bangladesh weighs alternatives to SSC, HSC exams in 2021
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2021 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2021 05:42 PM BdST
The government is exploring alternatives to the Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate assessments in case the examinations cannot be held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The education authorities are currently thinking about holding exams on a brief syllabus, Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday.
“We are trying to organise exams on a shorter syllabus for 2021 SSC and HSC examinees. But we are also thinking about other alternatives in case that is not possible either,” she said.
“The students should continue their usual studies at home. The support they need for online education or their assignments is being provided where necessary. Still, they need to keep up their lessons at home as much as possible,” she said and mentioned the students have little to worry about.
Education Minister Dipu Moni speaks at a commemoration of former law minister, MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru at the National Press Club on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
“You have nothing to fear. It remains to be seen whether or not you'll have to sit for the exams. But keep yourselves involved with your curriculum as much as possible and stay healthy. We want our children to stay healthy.”
Dipu Moni believes missing the exams for a year will not cause 'irreparable damage'.
She also called on those seeking admission into universities to stay relaxed.
“We are also thinking about what can be done about university admission."
- Govt mulls SSC, HSC alternatives
- Policeman held over killing of ‘wife and stepson’
- 5 held over cybercrimes, illicit digital currency
- Rajshahi reports 13 new COVID-related deaths
- Beta variant found in 80% severe cases at Ctg hospital
- 5 'human traffickers' arrested
- Syria returnee arrested
- President, PM greet Queen Elizabeth on 95th birthday
- Bangladesh weighs alternatives to SSC, HSC exams in 2021
- Kushtia policeman held over killing of three, including ‘wife and stepson’
- Bangladesh arrests five with ties to cybercrimes, illicit digital currency
- Rajshahi hospital reports 13 new COVID-related deaths in a day
- Study finds Beta variant in 80% severe COVID cases at Ctg hospital in April, May
- Five arrested, 16 rescued in crackdown on Dhaka human trafficking
Most Read
- Denmark's Eriksen rushed to hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match
- Minister Mannan makes a U-turn, says bureaucracy is hindering development
- After Shakib apology and punishment, BCB digs deep into his DPL outburst
- G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
- Study finds Beta variant in 80% severe COVID cases at Ctg hospital in April, May
- Bangladeshi returnee from Syria was involved with terrorism in Indonesia: police
- Shakib slapped with 3-match suspension in DPL for behavioural misconduct
- How did the sex trafficking of 1,000 Dhaka girls go unnoticed?
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- What is a flying car? ‘Like Uber meets Tesla in the air’