President Hamid, PM Hasina greet Queen Elizabeth II on 95th birthday
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2021 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 07:41 PM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have conveyed their greetings to Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of her 95th official birthday, which falls on the second Saturday in June.
Both the president and prime minister wished Her Majesty’s good health, happiness, and long life in separate messages sent on Saturday, the Bangladesh High Commission in London said in a statement.
They also wished continued peace, progress and prosperity to the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in the statement.
“I take this opportunity to renew my pledge to work closely with Your Majesty to the further strengthening and broadening of the existing bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom particularly as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of our diplomatic relations through 2021-22,” Hamid said in his message.
“On this momentous occasion, I pay a special tribute to Your Majesty for the exemplary grace, duty, and service with which you have served your nation and the Commonwealth for the past seven decades,” Hasina said.
“As the longest-serving Monarch of the world, you continue to inspire us and remain a symbol of unity and solidarity especially as the Head of our Commonwealth family. Like always, the people of Bangladesh continue to hold Your Majesty in their hearts with the highest of affection and admiration.”
While the Queen was actually born on Apr 21, 1926, the British monarch celebrates two birthdays each year as part of a longstanding tradition.
The tradition of celebrating the official birthday on the second Saturday of June dates back to 1748 and the reason is to make sure the weather is better for outdoor celebrations.
