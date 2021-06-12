Home > Bangladesh

Five arrested, 16 rescued in crackdown on Dhaka human trafficking 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jun 2021 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 10:45 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested five suspected human traffickers and rescued 16 victims in operations on hotels at Wari in Dhaka.

The arrestees are Jubayer Ahsan, 26, Md Sajal Bepari, 23, Md Joynal Mia, 22, Md Jan Mia, 25, and Md Arman, 22.

Two of them were arrested during a raid on The New Dhaka Boarding hotel at Raisaheb Bazar bend on Nawabpur Road on Friday night, the RAB said in a media release on Saturday.

As many as 10 victims were rescued during the drive.

Three more were arrested and another six rescued during a drive on Hotel Ibrahim in the same area.

The suspects are members of a gang that have been trafficking women and girls for sex, the RAB said.

It conducted the drives after a video clip of a young Bangladeshi woman being assaulted in India revealed horrifying tales from victims of sex trafficking.

Previously arrested suspects have admitted to trafficking more than a thousand girls, an acknowledgement that has sent shock waves across Bangladesh.

