Bangladesh reports 1,637 new COVID cases, 39 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2021 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 04:36 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,637 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 824,486.
The death toll climbed by 39 in 24 hours to 13,071, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.
Another 2,108 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 764,024.
As many as 11,590 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14.12 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.69 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.59 percent.
Globally, over 175.28 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.78 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Met Office asks ports to hoist signal No. 3
- School shutdown extended to Jun 30
- How over 1,000 girls were trafficked
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- 4 in jail over fake COVID test reports
- Railways minister ties the knot again
- Woman sold to sex traffickers by husband
- COVID death toll tops 13,000
- Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports as low forms over Bay
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jun 30
- Questions asked after a single gang traffics over 1,000 girls from Bangladesh for sex
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- Four suspects land in jail over fake COVID test reports
- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan ties the knot again
Most Read
- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan ties the knot again
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- How did the sex trafficking of 1,000 Dhaka girls go unnoticed?
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as new CEO
- Shakib kicks, flings stumps in a fit of fury. And then he apologises
- Lured by the promise of a job, a man sold off his wife to sex traffickers in India
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 13,000; cases surge by 2,454
- Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new army chief
- EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot
- ‘We’re going to publish’: an oral history of the Pentagon Papers