Signalled to stop, alcohol-laden microbus crushes policeman to death in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2021 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2021 03:18 PM BdST
A policeman has been run over and killed by a microbus that he had signalled to stop in the port city’s Chandgaon.
Another constable was injured in the incident that happened on Kaptai road at Mehraz Khan Chowdhury Ghata area early on Friday.
The victim has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Kazi Md Salauddin of Chandgaon Police.
“Acting on a tip-off, Salauddin signalled a driver of a Hiace microbus, carrying distilled alcohol, to stop but the vehicle tried to speed away. It mowed down the officer and fled the scene immediately,” Chandgaon Police Inspector (investigation) Rajesh Barua told bdnews24.com.
Salauddin was rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Constable `Masum’ is receiving treatment at the same hospital, police said.
Police seized the microbus later and recovered 730 litres of distilled alcohol from the vehicle.
