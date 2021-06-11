Four suspects land in jail over fake COVID test reports

The police produced them in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Md Noman on Friday after two days of interrogation in remand, said Court Police’s Deputy Commissioner Md Zafar Hossain.

The accused are Dipak Chandra Baidya, Zakir Hossain, Nur Nabi, and Ilias, who was identified with a single name.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested them outside CSBF Health Centre on Bijoy Sarani on Jun 8.

The Directorate General of Health Services has suspended the approval for the facility to conduct COVID-19 tests.

In the case against the four at Tejgaon Police Station, the police said the suspects posed as doctors to sell the fake test reports to overseas travellers.