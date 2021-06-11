Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 13,000; cases surge by 2,454

The government reported 43 new deaths from the disease over a 24-hour period, taking the total to 13,032.

The caseload surged by 2,454 in a day to 822,849, according to the latest data released on Friday.

The recovery count rose to 761,916 after 2,286 patients overcame the illness in the same period. As many as 18,535 samples were tested across the country, yielding a positivity rate of 13.24 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.59 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.

Globally, over 174.89 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.77 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.