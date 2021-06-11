Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
Sabikunnahar Lipi, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2021 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2021 09:50 PM BdST
The quaint idea of having caged animals in a zoo just for the entertainment of people will be over soon for Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka’s Mirpur. The idea is now to have wild animals living in an environment similar to their natural habitat, where people can observe them from a safe distance.
Mirpur zoo still runs on the style it had in 1950, which is outdated in today’s world, says its Director Abdul Latif. It now awaits the implementation of a mega overahaul plan based on the new idea.
An active zone will be there for children to play, while another zone will be dedicated for nocturnal animals.
All animals will move freely without being caged, said Director Latif.
Two lakes inside the zoo will be modernised too. They will have floating restaurants with alternative access for people with disability.
“It may take 15 years to implement the entire plan. We can’t close the entire zoo to complete the work. We’ll start from a free area and then move the animals from another zone there and continue this way.”
- 4 in jail over fake COVID test reports
- Railways minister ties the knot again
- Woman sold to sex traffickers by husband
- COVID death toll tops 13,000
- Policeman killed in Ctg hit-and-run
- US to send over 1m AstraZeneca doses
- Crash halts northbound traffic for 5 hours
- 15 new virus deaths in Rajshahi hospital
- Four suspects land in jail over fake COVID test reports
- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan ties the knot again
- Lured by the promise of a job, a man sold off his wife to sex traffickers in India
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 13,000; cases surge by 2,454
- Signalled to stop, alcohol-laden microbus crushes policeman to death in Chattogram
- Bangladesh to get over 1m AstraZeneca vaccine doses from US under COVAX
Most Read
- Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new army chief
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as new CEO
- Bangladesh fully locks Rajshahi city down to battle COVID surge
- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan ties the knot again
- Bangladesh's new model mosques to disseminate Islamic knowledge, culture
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 13,000; cases surge by 2,454
- Bangladesh to get over 1m AstraZeneca vaccine doses under COVAX
- Police to question three students after arrest with marijuana cake
- Senate confirms first federal Muslim judge in US history
- As monsoon nears, no end to Dhaka waterlogging in sight