Police to question three students after arrest with marijuana cake

They are Kafil Wara Rafid of the American International University of Bangladesh or AIUB, Kazi Risalat Hossain of Advanced Professionals in Dhanmondi, and Saiful Islam Saif of the University of Development Alternative.

Julhas Uddin, a sub-inspector at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch who is investigating the case, produced the accused in the court seeking a seven-day remand on Thursday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinur Rahman granted him the two-day remand by refusing the bail petitions of the accused.

The DB arrested the trio with 1.5 kg of cake baked from marijuana extract in Mohammadpur. A case was started against them at Mohammadpur Police Station.