Police to question three students after arrest with marijuana cake

  Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com 

Published: 10 Jun 2021 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2021 10:21 PM BdST

The police have been granted two days to grill in custody three university students who were arrested in Dhaka on charges of baking cakes with marijuana extract.

They are Kafil Wara Rafid of the American International University of Bangladesh or AIUB, Kazi Risalat Hossain of Advanced Professionals in Dhanmondi, and Saiful Islam Saif of the University of Development Alternative.    

Julhas Uddin, a sub-inspector at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch who is investigating the case, produced the accused in the court seeking a seven-day remand on Thursday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinur Rahman granted him the two-day remand by refusing the bail petitions of the accused.

The DB arrested the trio with 1.5 kg of cake baked from marijuana extract in Mohammadpur. A case was started against them at Mohammadpur Police Station.

