Bangladesh court acquits 16 in murder case that goes 27 years back

The prime suspect, Dr Nurul Islam, was pardoned by the president in 2013 and another suspect, Shobuj, did not appeal the High Court’s prison sentence.

An appellate bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain accepted the appeal of the remaining 16 suspects to scrap their lifetime prison sentences on Wednesday.

The suspects acquitted by the Supreme Court are Ashraful, Taslim Uddin, Nurul Alam aka Khokon, Nuruzzaman, Nurul Huda, Yakub Ali, Bachhu, Moazzem, Abul aka Abul Kashim, Lazab, Akbar Ali, Ainal Haque, Pitu aka Pintu, Manju, Enamul and Khajamuddin.

“The 16 suspects were acquitted as the charges against them under the penal code could not be proven,” said lawyer Sarowar Ahmed, a representative for the defence. “More details will be available once the court releases the full verdict.”

“Dr Nurul Islam was the main suspect in the case. The trial court sentenced him to death, but the High Court revised the verdict to life in prison in 2011. The president pardoned him in 2013. He passed away a few days ago.”

According to the case, Dr Nurul Islam discharged his licensed pistol in July 1994 during an argument over releasing fish fry into a pond at Naogaon’s Keshai village and killed a man named ‘Togor’.

In 2005, the Naogaon Judge’s Court gave Nurul Islam the death sentence and sentenced 17 other suspects to life in prison.In 2011, the High Court decided to reduce Islam’s death sentence to life in prison, but upheld the lifetime prison sentences for the other suspects.

Sixteen of the suspects then appealed the High Court’s decision with the Supreme Court and were acquitted on Wednesday.

The state was represented by Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath at the hearing.