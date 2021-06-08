Random antigen tests reveal worrying COVID picture in Naogaon
Sadekul Islam, Naogaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2021 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2021 10:17 PM BdST
A small study conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services has found more than 8 percent randomly selected participants positive for COVID-19 in antigen tests.
It indicates that 3 to 5 percent of the border district’s 3 million-strong population have contracted the coronavirus sometime during the pandemic, according to its Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Hanif.
Most of the 1,580 participants, including students, passengers, labourers, shopkeepers and others, had no symptoms when their samples were tested instantly after collection at all 11 Upazilas in the district on Sunday and Monday.
Besides the asymptomatic patients, many are hiding symptoms and declining to get tests, believes Dr Tareque Hossain of Naogaon General Hospital.
Dr Abdul Bari, principal of Naogaon Medical College Hospital, said it cannot be confirmed how many people have been infected without a large study.
“But the results of the two-day study depict a worrying picture.”
The number of coronavirus cases in Naogaon has been surging since the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays when people defied a nationwide lockdown to travel back home amid a second wave of infection.
The district administration put Naogaon Municipality and Niamatpur Upazila on a stricter lockdown for seven days from Jun 3 as the situation continued to worsen.
The government has confirmed 2,540 coronavirus cases in the district after conducting tests on 18,026 samples so far.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Naogaon is 48.
