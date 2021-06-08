New COVID cases spiral back in Rajshahi

The positivity rate of the 386 coronavirus tests conducted at two labs in Rajshahi was 45.07 percent on Monday, as 174 people tested positive. The positivity rate for tests was 41.29 percent on Sunday, 50.27 percent on Saturday and 49.43 percent on Friday.

According to information from the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, 105 of 174 tests conducted for patients from Chapainawabganj were positive, giving a positivity rate of 60.69 percent for the district. The rate was 61.36 percent on Saturday and 61.87 percent on Friday.

The Rajshahi labs also conducted a test on a Naogaon individual, who tested positive.

Rajshahi is currently facing indefinite restrictions on people’s movement and economic activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. From Monday shops and stores will be closed after 5 pm. Mobile courts and political leaders are also working to enforce restrictions on the streets.

Eight people have died in the 24-hour period from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday at the coronavirus unit at RMCH. Three of the dead, two from Chapainawabganj and one from Rajshahi, tested positive for coronavirus before their deaths. The other five, three from Rajshahi, one from Chapainawabganj and one from Pabna, died at the hospital before their tests were completed.

Thirty-three people have been admitted to the coronavirus unit in the past 24 hours, said RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous. Of the new admissions, 16 were from Rajshahi, 14 from Chapainawabganj, one from Naogaon and two from Natore.

As of 6 am on Tuesday, 257 patients were admitted to the unit, 127 from Rajshahi, 102 from Chapainawabganj, nine from Naogaon, 11 from Natore, four from Pabna, three from Kushtia and one from Joypurhat.

There are also 17 patients in the ICU.

Of the 257 admitted to the hospital, 125 have tested positive for coronavirus, while samples from the rest have been sent to the lab for analysis.

In the past week (from 6 am on Jun 1 to 6 am on Jun 8), 71 patients have died at the coronavirus unit, said Dr Ferdous. Forty-three of them had tested positive for coronavirus, while the others had symptoms.

BAGERHAT IS A NEW HOTSPOT

Fifty-three of the 139 tests conducted in Bagerhat in a 24-hour period were positive, which means a positivity rate of 38 percent. The positivity rate is down 7 percentage points from the rate in the previous 24 hours.

Mongla, which is the area facing the greatest risk in the district, saw a positivity rate of 53 percent in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The number of new cases has been increasing in Fakirahat Upazila, with 14 people testing positive at a positivity rate of 48 percent.

There have been no new deaths due to coronavirus in the district in the past 24 hours.

The Central Oxygen Plant has a reserve of 7,000 litres of oxygen to provide an uninterrupted oxygen supply for coronavirus patients in the district. According to the DGHS, oxygen will be given to patients in the coming three months.

The strict health restrictions imposed in Mongla, the area at greatest risk, since May 30 are being enforced loosely. Locals are still moving freely while avoiding the notice of local authorities, which threatens to further exacerbate the outbreak.