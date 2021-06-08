Health minister faces ire of opposition MPs over pandemic response

They raised the issues while opposing the health ministry’s allocation demand during the passage of the supplementary budget for FY21 in parliament on Monday.

“The health ministry turns into the depot of corruption when it purchases something. The health minister must specify how he will reform the ministry,” the BNP’s Harunur Rashid demanded.

“We are tired of talking about the health sector,” he said, suggesting a committee to develop the sector.

Questioning the suspension of vaccine export by India, he demanded the health minister specify when the mass vaccination drive will resume.

Rumeen Farhana, a BNP MP from the seats reserved for women, said the government should have raised the allocation for the sector more than it has done. India has raised the allocation by 137 percent while Bangladesh by only 12 percent, she said.

The Jatiya Party’s Kazi Firoz Rashid observed that Maleque actually does not have the dominance he needs to revive the sector.

“The hospitals don’t have oxygen, and we are bringing in MRI, CT scan machines for the Upazila-level facilities where they cannot run the machines.”

The health minister responded by describing the government’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

“We never had a shortage of drugs or oxygen. The patients here are getting the same treatment America gives,” he said.

He said the vaccination has continued and the government is signing deals for more doses.

“For these reasons, the mortality rate from COVID-19 in Bangladesh is 1.5 percent compared to 2.5 percent globally.”

“We have been very much successful in tackling the pandemic. This is why life is almost normal now,” he said.