HC tosses out writ petition to keep Shahid's parliamentary seat

Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah rejected the application on Monday, deeming it inadmissible due to a lack of substance.

Shahid's sister Nurunnahar Begum and nominee Shahadat Hossain filed the writ petition challenging the validity of parliament's decision to revoke his membership due to his criminal conviction and declare the Laxmipur-2 constituency. The petitioners also questioned the validity of the schedule for the by-election.

Although the writ petition was filed in March, the court kept it for order after hearing on Monday.

Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman Khan appeared on behalf of the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury represented the state.

"Our writ petition has been dismissed summarily," said Mustafizur. "There is an opportunity to challenge the order in the Appellate Division. But so far, we haven't received any such instruction from the clients.”

Shahid won in the 2018 election as an independent candidate. He also launched a successful bid to bring his wife Salina Islam to parliament as a reserved-seat MP.

The labour recruiter was residing in Kuwait in line with the country’s Aliens Residence Law.

Having travelled to Kuwait as a migrant worker, Shahid became the owner of a business empire there. He also has a sizable number of shares of NRB Commercial Bank, founded by expatriate Bangladeshi entrepreneurs.

His company Marafie Kuwaitia used to recruit cleaners but later he started other businesses in Kuwait. He had a licence called ‘general trading and contracting’ which enabled him to run a business of many products ranging from children’s toys to antique carpet.

Besides human trafficking and money laundering, the Kuwaiti prosecutors charged him with torturing employees of his company, based on the complaints from five Bangladeshi nationals subjected to trafficking. The incident stirred a political furore in Kuwait.

Shahid is the first Bangladeshi lawmaker to be stripped of his parliamentary seat over a criminal conviction abroad.

In the writ petition, it was argued that the provisions of the Constitution of Bangladesh were not applicable in this case as the sentence was not handed down by a Bangladeshi court.

But the state contended that Article 66(2)(d) of the Constitution does not specifically mention anything about the jurisdiction in which the sentence is passed. It does, however, address conviction for a ‘criminal offence’ and as a result, the provision is applicable to Shahid.