Government installations to face four times as much fines for Aedes larvae: Taposh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2021 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2021 09:03 PM BdST
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has warned the authorities overseeing government buildings against negligence of duty in preventing Aedes mosquitoes from breeding in those installations.
They will face four times as much fines if the Aedes mosquito larvae are found, the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor said in a meeting at the Nagar Bhaban on efforts to prevent mosquito-borne diseases dengue and chikungunya on Tuesday.
“I have directed our mobile courts to impose a fourfold fine if Aedes mosquito larvae are found in government buildings and under-construction installations,” Taposh said.
“So, we are now conducting mobile courts in government quarters and establishments.”
The mayor urged women councillors to play a role in raising awareness against breeding of mosquitoes in water of plant tubs on rooftops or verandas.
- 2,322 new COVID cases, highest daily count in a month
- Writ petition on Shahid's MP status dismissed
- New cases spiral back in Rajshahi
- Cracks at Sylhet Raja school
- 12,116 more on FF list
- Health minister faces ire of MPs
- Six Points meant independence: PM
- Widow serving life term of another woman to be freed
- Court orders seizure of 170 bank accounts of Golden Monir, two others
- Rajshahi, a new pandemic hotspot, overtakes Dhaka in new COVID cases
- 44 COVID deaths, 2,322 cases: Bangladesh records highest daily counts in a month
- HC tosses out writ petition to keep Shahid's parliamentary seat
- New COVID cases spiral back in Rajshahi
- Raja GC High School in Sylhet tilts, develops huge cracks after earthquakes
Most Read
- Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with his truck was motivated by hate: police
- Bangladesh caps broadband internet connection fees
- Beximco bags three IT contracts worth Tk 3.57 billion from govt
- US Supreme Court rules against immigrants seeking green cards
- Why Amazon is confronting the richest man in India
- 44 COVID deaths, 2,322 cases: Bangladesh records highest daily counts in a month
- Bangladesh to administer Pfizer-BioNTech doses at four centres in Dhaka after Jun 13
- New COVID cases spiral back in Rajshahi
- Earthquakes shake Bangladesh’s Sylhet again
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police