Government installations to face four times as much fines for Aedes larvae: Taposh

They will face four times as much fines if the Aedes mosquito larvae are found, the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor said in a meeting at the Nagar Bhaban on efforts to prevent mosquito-borne diseases dengue and chikungunya on Tuesday.

“I have directed our mobile courts to impose a fourfold fine if Aedes mosquito larvae are found in government buildings and under-construction installations,” Taposh said.

The mayor alleged the drive to kill mosquitoes in government quarters and under-construction buildings is hampered because city corporation workers and councillors are often not allowed access.

“So, we are now conducting mobile courts in government quarters and establishments.”

The mayor urged women councillors to play a role in raising awareness against breeding of mosquitoes in water of plant tubs on rooftops or verandas.