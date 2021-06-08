Court orders seizure of 170 bank accounts of Golden Monir, two others

The two others are Riaz Uddin, chairman of Sirajganj Sadar Upazila, and Md Shafiqul Islam alias Shafiq, councillor of ward No. 44 under Dhaka North City Corporation.

The trio are accused in a case under the Money Laundering Prevention Act along with Monir’s sister Nasima Akter, her husband Hasan Ali Khan, Monir’s another brother-in-law Nahid Hossain, Monir’s associate Abdul Hamid and Riaz’s brother Haider Ali.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes ordered the seizure of the accounts of Monir, Riaz and Shafiq on Tuesday following a petition by Mohammad Sadeque Ali, an inspector at the police’s Criminal Investigation Department who is investigating the case.

The CID started the case at Badda Police Station against the 10 people on May 11. The court granted the police three days to grill Monir in the case on May 19.

In an overnight operation on Monir’s home in Merul Badda on Nov 20 last year, the Rapid Action Battalion seized Tk 10.9 million cash, including in foreign currencies, four litres of liquor, eight kilograms of gold, a foreign pistol and bullets.

The Detective Branch of police is investigating cases against Monir on charges related to drugs and arms, and a case under the Special Powers Act.

The RAB said Monir has assets worth over Tk 10.5 billion, including more than 200 plots in Badda, Niketan, Keraniganj, Uttara and Nikunja.

It said Monir began his career as a towel trader and rose through the ranks to become a mafia in the trading of land after joining gold smuggling.