Another 12,116 added to final list of freedom fighters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2021 02:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2021 02:33 AM BdST
The government has added the names of another 12,116 people from 388 Upazilas to the final list of valiant freedom fighters.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs published the names on its website on Monday.
Sufi Abdullah Maruf, a spokesman for the ministry, said they added the names by
regularising the civil gazettes that are not authorised by the National Freedom Fighters Council yet.
The government published the first list of 147,537 freedom fighters, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders and 191 martyred intellectuals, in March this year.
Besides the self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu, the first list also contains the names of Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed and Ziaur Rahman, who came to power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said their post-war “misdeeds” would be stated on the list.
The second list, published last month, contained 6,988 freedom fighters.
- Six Points meant independence: PM
- Widow serving life term of another woman to be freed
- Quakes shake Sylhet again
- 4 Dhaka centres picked for Pfizer dose
- Daily tally: 30 virus deaths, 1,970 cases
- 19 more trains to run in pandemic
- Virus cases fall in Rajshahi, rise in Khulna
- Fire burns down Mohakhali slum
- Six Points meant independence, Hasina says citing Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh court orders release of widow serving life term of another woman
- Earthquakes shake Bangladesh’s Sylhet again
- Bangladesh to administer Pfizer-BioNTech doses at four centres in Dhaka after Jun 13
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Bangladesh to run 19 more trains in pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh caps broadband internet connection fees
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another 10 days to Jun 16
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- ‘Give me the names’: finance minister seeks help from opposition to curb money laundering
- Beximco bags three IT contracts worth Tk 3.57 billion from govt
- Bangladesh to administer Pfizer-BioNTech doses at four centres in Dhaka after Jun 13
- Earthquakes shake Bangladesh’s Sylhet again
- Bangladesh slates countries that invest in firms linked to Myanmar military
- New Hifazat committee drops Mamunul, but Babunagari stays as chief