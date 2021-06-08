Another 12,116 added to final list of freedom fighters

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs published the names on its website on Monday.

Sufi Abdullah Maruf, a spokesman for the ministry, said they added the names by

regularising the civil gazettes that are not authorised by the National Freedom Fighters Council yet.

The government published the first list of 147,537 freedom fighters, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders and 191 martyred intellectuals, in March this year.

Besides the self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu, the first list also contains the names of Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed and Ziaur Rahman, who came to power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said their post-war “misdeeds” would be stated on the list.

The second list, published last month, contained 6,988 freedom fighters.