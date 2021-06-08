44 COVID deaths, 2,322 cases: Bangladesh records highest daily counts in a month

The death toll jumped to 12,913 after 44 people died from the illness in a 24-hour count, the most in a month, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

Another 2,062 people recovered from the coronavirus infection at home and in hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 755,302.

As many as 19,165 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.12 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.64 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.

Globally, over 173.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.73 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.