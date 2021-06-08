44 COVID deaths, 2,322 cases: Bangladesh records highest daily counts in a month
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2021 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2021 04:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,322 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since Apr 29, taking the tally of infections to 815,282.
The death toll jumped to 12,913 after 44 people died from the illness in a 24-hour count, the most in a month, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
Another 2,062 people recovered from the coronavirus infection at home and in hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 755,302.
As many as 19,165 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.12 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.64 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.
Globally, over 173.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.73 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 44 COVID deaths, 2,322 cases: Bangladesh records highest daily counts in a month
- HC tosses out writ petition to keep Shahid's parliamentary seat
- New COVID cases spiral back in Rajshahi
- Raja GC High School in Sylhet tilts, develops huge cracks after earthquakes
- Another 12,116 added to final list of freedom fighters
- Health minister faces ire of opposition MPs over pandemic response
Most Read
- Bangladesh caps broadband internet connection fees
- Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with his truck was motivated by hate: police
- Beximco bags three IT contracts worth Tk 3.57 billion from govt
- Bangladesh to administer Pfizer-BioNTech doses at four centres in Dhaka after Jun 13
- Earthquakes shake Bangladesh’s Sylhet again
- Why Amazon is confronting the richest man in India
- US Supreme Court rules against immigrants seeking green cards
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- New COVID cases spiral back in Rajshahi
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another 10 days to Jun 16