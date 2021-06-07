Dhaka slum burnt down by fire, second in six months
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2021 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2021 11:41 AM BdST
A fire has destroyed shanties at a sprawling slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali within six months of a previous fire incident.
Firemen in 18 units tamed the flames around 6.45 am Monday, after an effort of two and a half hours, said Kamrul Hasan, an official of the Fire Service Control Room. He could not provide details on casualties immediately.
A massive fire at the Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali burned down many homes early on Monday, Jun 7, 2021.
Residents of the Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali try to rescue their belongings as a fire tore through the shanties on Monday, Jun 7, 2021.
More than 250 shanties in the same slum, known as Saat Tola Slum, burnt down in a fire in November 2020. Before that, the slum was damaged by fires in 2012, 2015 and 2016.
Local residents aid firefighters as they work to put out the fire at the Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on Monday, Jun 7, 2021.
