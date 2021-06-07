Dhaka slum burnt down by fire, second in six months

Firemen in 18 units tamed the flames around 6.45 am Monday, after an effort of two and a half hours, said Kamrul Hasan, an official of the Fire Service Control Room. He could not provide details on casualties immediately.

A massive fire at the Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali burned down many homes early on Monday, Jun 7, 2021.

The Fire Service deployed eight units initially to control the blaze but later sent more as the fire intensified. Police and RAB also worked there.

Residents of the Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali try to rescue their belongings as a fire tore through the shanties on Monday, Jun 7, 2021.

The slum houses more than 1,000 shanties, said Nure Azam, chief of Banani Police Station.

More than 250 shanties in the same slum, known as Saat Tola Slum, burnt down in a fire in November 2020. Before that, the slum was damaged by fires in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Local residents aid firefighters as they work to put out the fire at the Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on Monday, Jun 7, 2021.

The slum is situated on 50 acres of land once owned by the Directorate General of Health Services. The area is surrounded by homes made of bricks and concrete and a market.