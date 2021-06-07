Bangladesh to run 19 more trains in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2021 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2021 03:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh Railways is resuming services on nine more inter-city and 10 mail and commuter trains after easing pandemic restrictions from Wednesday, Jun 9.
Tickets will also be available at railway counters starting on Tuesday. Tickets were previously sold online amid pandemic restrictions.
The government halted passenger train services nationwide on Apr 5 amid lockdown restrictions to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections.
When restrictions were eased, 28 inter-city trains and nine express and commuter trains initially resumed their services. Health protocols currently require that half the train seats are left empty. Equal numbers of tickets will be available online and at ticket counters, the government said.
The inter-city trains to resume from Jun 9 include the ‘Agnibani Express’ on the Dhaka-Mymensingh-Tarakanda route, the ‘Jayantika/Upaban Express’ on the Dhaka-Sylhet route and the ‘Paharika/Udayan Express on the Chattogram-Sylhet route.
The ‘Barendra Express’ on the Rajshahi-Chilahati route, the ‘Shimanto Express’ on the Khulna-Chilahati route, the ‘Kurigram Express’ on the Dhaka-Kurigram route, the ‘Panchagarh Express’ on the Dhaka-Panchagarh route, and the ‘Banglabandha Express’ on the Pachagarh-Rajshahi route will also resume service.
The Dhaka/Chattogram Mail, Surma Mail, Titas Commuter, Dewanganj Commuter, Mymensingh Express, Mohua Commuter, Rajbari Express, Biral Commuter, Bogura Commuter and the Bonarpara-Shantahar College Train are the mail and commuter trains that will resume on Jun 9.
- Daily tally: 30 virus deaths, 1,970 cases
- 19 more trains to run in pandemic
- Virus cases fall in Rajshahi, rise in Khulna
- Fire burns down Mohakhali slum
- More thunderstorms likely as lightning strikes kill 17
- FM slates countries investing in Myanmar
- Bangladeshi expats in Saudi to get Tk 25,000 for quarantine
- Chanpainawabganj situation stable: Sabrina Flora
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Bangladesh to run 19 more trains in pandemic
- COVID cases fall in Rajshahi, rise in Khulna
- Dhaka slum burnt down by fire, second in six months
- Bangladesh warns of more thunderstorms as lightning strikes kill 17 in a day
- Bangladesh slates countries that invest in firms linked to Myanmar military
Most Read
- Bangladesh caps broadband internet connection fees
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another 10 days to Jun 16
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- US will give Bangladesh COVID vaccine 'soon': minister
- ‘Give me the names’: finance minister seeks help from opposition to curb money laundering
- Bangladesh slates countries that invest in firms linked to Myanmar military
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Bangladesh warns of more thunderstorms as lightning strikes kill 17 in a day
- Sinkholes, collapsing canal walls, rickety bridges: Amsterdam is crumbling
- New Hifazat committee drops Mamunul, but Babunagari stays as chief