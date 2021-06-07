Bangladesh to run 19 more trains in pandemic

Tickets will also be available at railway counters starting on Tuesday. Tickets were previously sold online amid pandemic restrictions.

The government halted passenger train services nationwide on Apr 5 amid lockdown restrictions to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections.

When restrictions were eased, 28 inter-city trains and nine express and commuter trains initially resumed their services. Health protocols currently require that half the train seats are left empty. Equal numbers of tickets will be available online and at ticket counters, the government said.

The inter-city trains to resume from Jun 9 include the ‘Agnibani Express’ on the Dhaka-Mymensingh-Tarakanda route, the ‘Jayantika/Upaban Express’ on the Dhaka-Sylhet route and the ‘Paharika/Udayan Express on the Chattogram-Sylhet route.

The ‘Barendra Express’ on the Rajshahi-Chilahati route, the ‘Shimanto Express’ on the Khulna-Chilahati route, the ‘Kurigram Express’ on the Dhaka-Kurigram route, the ‘Panchagarh Express’ on the Dhaka-Panchagarh route, and the ‘Banglabandha Express’ on the Pachagarh-Rajshahi route will also resume service.

The Dhaka/Chattogram Mail, Surma Mail, Titas Commuter, Dewanganj Commuter, Mymensingh Express, Mohua Commuter, Rajbari Express, Biral Commuter, Bogura Commuter and the Bonarpara-Shantahar College Train are the mail and commuter trains that will resume on Jun 9.