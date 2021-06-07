Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30

Another 30 fatalities were registered in a 24-hour count, taking the toll to 12,869, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

The recovery count rose to 753,240 after 1,918 patients overcame the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time.

As many as 17,169 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.47 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.65 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.

Globally, over 173.31 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.72 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.