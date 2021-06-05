Two Rohingyas dead as landslides hit refugee camps
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2021 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2021 04:27 PM BdST
Two Rohingyas have been killed in landslides after heavy rains hit refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas.
A man died at the Moynar Ghona Rohingya camp in Ukhiya’s Palangkhali Union and a woman was killed at the Number 21 Chakmarkul Rohingya camp in Teknaf’s Whykong Union, said Shamsud Douza Nayan, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner.
The victims have yet to be identified, he said.
Heavy rain fell from late on Friday night to early on Saturday morning in Ukhiya and Teknaf and triggered the landslides, the official added.
