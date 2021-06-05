COVID: 8 more die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2021 01:18 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2021 01:18 PM BdST
Eight more people have died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital’s coronavirus unit in the past 24 hours.
They all passed away between 6 am on Friday and 6 am on Saturday, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani.
“In the 13 days since May 24, 101 patients have died, 60 of whom tested positive for coronavirus.”
As of 6 am on Saturday, there were 224 patients at the hospital’s corona ward.
Eighteen people recovered in that same period and were sent home, said Brig Gen Yazdani.
The infection rate of coronavirus tests carried out at two labs in Rajshahi is rising, according to reports.
