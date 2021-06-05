COVID: 8 more die at Rajshahi hospital in a day

They all passed away between 6 am on Friday and 6 am on Saturday, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani.

“Four of them were COVID positive, while the rest had been admitted with symptoms and died in care. Five of the patients were from Chapainawabganj and three were from Rajshahi. “

“In the 13 days since May 24, 101 patients have died, 60 of whom tested positive for coronavirus.”

As of 6 am on Saturday, there were 224 patients at the hospital’s corona ward.

Sixteen people were admitted to the ward in the past 24 hours, including 10 from Rajshahi, 5 from Chapainawabganj and one from Naogaon.

Eighteen people recovered in that same period and were sent home, said Brig Gen Yazdani.

The infection rate of coronavirus tests carried out at two labs in Rajshahi is rising, according to reports.