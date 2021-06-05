Bangladesh logs 1,447 COVID cases, 43 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2021 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2021 04:24 PM BdST
Bangladesh's COVID-19 caseload has surged by 1,447 in a day to 809,314.
Another 43 fatalities were registered in a 24-hour count, taking the toll to 12,801, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.
The recovery count rose to 749,425 after 1,667 patients overcame the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time.
As many as 13,115 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.6 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.
Globally, over 172.60 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.71 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Two die of septic tank ‘poisoning’ in Bhola
- Minister’s phone thief identified
- Daily tally: 34 virus deaths, 1,887 cases
- Rohingya refugee boat lands in Indonesia after 113 days
- Health budget: a missed opportunity
- 6 burnt in Ashulia house fire
- NID registration shifting to home ministry
- Mannan’s phone theft ‘isolated’ event: minister
- Baby born with four arms and four legs in Dinajpur
- COVID: 8 more die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- Two die of ‘gas poisoning’ during building of Bhola septic tank
- Planning minister’s mobile phone thief identified: a homeless drug addict
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 1,887 in a day; another 34 die
- Rohingya refugee boat lands in Indonesia after 113-day voyage
Most Read
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Delta strain of coronavirus found in most samples tested mid-May: IEDCR
- Planning minister’s mobile phone thief identified: a homeless drug addict
- Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 1,887 in a day; another 34 die
- Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap
- Finance minister hints at reviving option to legalise untaxed money
- ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands get tax break
- Government confirms NID registration job going to home ministry amid EC’s objection
- Bangladeshi woman was assaulted in India for helping others escape: RAB