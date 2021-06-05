Home > Bangladesh

Baby born with four arms and four legs in Dinajpur

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jun 2021 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2021 03:31 PM BdST

A baby was born with four arms and four legs in Dinajpur and admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The infant was born to a couple from Mukundapur Village in Dinajpur’s Kaharol Upazila, said RMCH doctor Mohidul Hassan Maruf.

“It is a rare incident,” he told bdnews24.com. “I haven’t seen anything like this before. But the boy is healthy. We are keeping him under close observation. Further steps will be taken based on advice from senior doctors.”

The baby was born early on Friday morning at a private hospital, his father said.

“He had four arms and four legs. The doctors there advised us to take him to Rangpur, so we brought him here. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories